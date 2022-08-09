Senator Shelley Moore Capito announces funding for Bluefield State University

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced today that Bluefield State University will receive $300,000 made available through congressionally directed spending requests from Capito. Bluefield State’s Medical Arts Education Center will use the funds to increase healthcare workforce training capacity at their facility in the Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

Senator Capito is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Additionally, Capito has secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations omnibus package.

Related