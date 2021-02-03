Senator Manchin: WV to receive increase in weekly Moderna vaccine allocation

Washington, D.C. (WOAY) – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) received notification that West Virginia will be receiving an increase in the weekly Moderna vaccine allocation.

“Yesterday, I was notified West Virginia will see a 1,500 dose increase in our weekly Moderna vaccine allocation. West Virginia continues to lead the nation in effective and safe COVID-19 vaccination distribution and I am pleased that these efforts are being rewarded with an increase in these vital doses. As vaccine production increases, I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to quickly procure more doses so every West Virginian who wants a vaccine can get one,” said Senator Manchin.

This is the second consecutive increase for West Virginia with the state receiving a 3,700 dose increase this week and an additional 1,500 dose increase next week.

On Jan. 21, Senator Manchin spoke with General Gus Perna , Chief Operating Officer of Operation Warp Speed on COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution about the need for additional vaccines in West Virginia. He received assurances that the Biden Administration is ramping up manufacturing and expects to see an increase in distribution to every state in early February.

On Jan. 24, Senator Manchin spoke with members of the National Economic Council and stressed that the number one priority must be quickly producing and efficiently distributing the vaccine throughout the country.

On Jan. 26, Senator Manchin applauded the Biden Administration announcement that they would increase the weekly vaccination supply and increase transparency by giving three week forecast of vaccine supplies.