Senator Manchin meets with West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Wednesday morning Senator Joe Manchin met with members of the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association.

The purpose is the meeting was to discuss West Virginia tourism and the next Covid relief package. One of the biggest things Senator Manchin said that he would like to see is manufacturing brought in for rafting, ATV, and rock climbing equipment.

“Why don’t we do more manufacturing here on that? We are going to be using tax credits to get people coming into areas that’s been basically a downturn because of the energy market,” said Senator Joe Manchin (D). “We’ve given, for the last century, this country everything it needed to defend it self in every war, to build the industrial light, and build the middle class. At least we can make sure they have enough opportunity to continue living a quality life in the state they love, West Virginia, and we are going to make sure that happens.”

Senator Manchin also said West Virginia has a lot to offer we just need to tell our story better.