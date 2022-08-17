Senator Manchin announces $1.5 million from American Rescue Plan to support Randolph County Public Health Training

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,544,883 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration for the Randolph County Housing Authority. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program.

The Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program provides funding to expand public health capacity through healthcare job development, training, and job placement for healthcare professionals and addressing ongoing COVID-19 health needs in rural areas.

Related