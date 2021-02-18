Senator Joe Manchin to talk with advocates of $15 wage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is set to meet virtually with activists who want to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour through Congress’ next pandemic relief package.

Manchin has said he opposes raising the minimum wage through the proposal, which has advanced in the U.S. House. He planned to discuss the matter with the Poor People’s Campaign on Thursday morning. The advocates plan a press conference afterward.

The president of the Service Employees International Union, Mary Kay Henry, and leaders of the Poor People’s Campaign will join the senator and his staff on a call, according to their press release.