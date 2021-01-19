Senator Joe Manchin comments on inauguration day

WASHINGTON DC (WOAY) – Senator Joe Manchin held a press conference to discuss the inauguration of the new presidential administration.

Senator Manchin said the biggest thing he wants the new administration to work on is infrastructure for the country. Manchin also says he is excited about the new administration and that all the extra security is there in case something should happen.

“We are determined to make sure this government is still going to be the beacon of hope around the world,” said Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). “We are going to do our job and I feel very secure. Tomorrow we are not going to be caught unprepared as we were last Wednesday.”

Manchin also commended Vice President Pence for planning to attend the inauguration.