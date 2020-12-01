Senator Joe Manchin announces a bipartisan, bicameral framework for a COVID-19 relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Today, Senator Joe Manchin announced a bipartisan, bicameral framework for a COVID-19 relief package.

According to Senator Manchin, the proposal would direct more than $900 billion to help small businesses, healthcare providers, & unemployed Americans who need help now. $288 billion which is the majority of the budget will go towards small businesses. Coming in second with $180 billion will be prioritized for additional unemployment insurance.

“We will work diligently to put together something as quickly as possible. With two to three weeks people can start losing their life line. We’re are going through the most difficult time we ever went through during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Senator Manchin said.

For more information on the framework for a COVID-19 relief package visit Senator Joe Manchin’s website.