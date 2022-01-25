Senator Capito visits local school to discuss women empowerment

CRAIGSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Shelly Moore Capito says that as the first female senator for West Virginia, she’s made it a goal to inspire the next generation of female leaders.

To do this, Capito launched her Girls Rise Up program in 2015. She says the purpose is to empower young women through education, physical fitness and self-confidence, and encourage them to reach out for greatness.

“To see that we need more women leaders, more women voices, we need to be heard at all levels,” Capito said. “And that’s what this is all about.”

As part of her program, Capito visits schools around the state, speaking with 5h grade girls about self-empowerment.

This week she traveled to Richwood Middle and High School in Craigsville.

During these visits, she asks the students to take the Girls Rise Up Challenge, where they act on what they learn, and try to improve and empower themselves.

This visit was Capito’s first Girls Rise Up event in 2022, and has been her 25th overall since the program began.

