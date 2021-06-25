Senator Capito visits local businesses and makes plans for future in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – U.S Senator Shelley Moore Capito spent a day visiting the town of White Sulphur Springs, where she met with various local shop owners and focused her attention on making economic developments as well as other positive advancements in our mountain state.

“The businesses in White Sulphur, the renaissance on Main Street on Main Street is just phenomenal. It’s a lot of private investment, it’s a lot of dedicated people who see the vision of tourism coming into this area,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito says.

One of her last stops in the town was at the historic White Sulphur Springs High School, a once deteriorating building that is now a grand vision of an innovative future hotel.

“We did an investigation, and there’s never been one hotel, whether it’s big or boutique like this one, where 100-percent of the rooms and every aspect of the building would be fully handicapped accessible and would be able to entertain those with disabilities,” says Charlie Hammerman, president and CEO of the Disability Opportunity Fund.

The Schoolhouse Hotel will not only focus on the needs of the disabled but will be a unique staple for the whole community to enjoy, and the senator plans to work with the organization to make this innovative vision a reality.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure this goes well, whether it’s trying to find more investment funds or making sure the ADA accessibility issues that have been so provided for here are well-appreciated and really go into building an all-new construction,” Capito says.

The Opportunity Disability Fund not only is focused on the future of the old school but on restoring and keeping alive all of the businesses in downtown White Sulphur.

