Senator Capito launches new initiative on broadband feedback

WASHIGNTON, D.C. – Senator Capito is asking West Virginia residents to share their feedback on broadband service.

Capito says she has launched a new initiative to improve broadband across the state by getting information from communities. She wants people to share their challenges or solutions they’ve seen in their towns.

“I have always said that if we can get a man or a woman on the moon, we can get internet in the mountains,” Capito said. “Now I need to hear from you. As we head into 2022, please join me in tackling this critical issue by sharing your feedback with me.”

Residents are encouraged to leave comment online at capito.senate.gov/ShareYourStories

Capito’s office claims her ‘Capito Connect’ plan has been a long-time effort to improve broadband access in the state.

According to BroadbandNow, an independent researcher on broadband access across the nation, West Virginia is the 44th most well-connected state, and less than 40 percent of West Virginia residents have access to wired internet plans under $60 per month.

