Senator Capito announces funding for Concord University nursing program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced today Concord University will receive $1,600,000 to provide a permanent home for their new nursing school. Congressionally directed spending requests made by Capito will provide the funds for the new building on Concord’s main campus.

Senator Capito is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Additionally, Capito has secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations omnibus package.

