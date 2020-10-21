Senate votes down Republican targeted COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Today, the Senate voted on a Republican targeted bill aimed to provide coronavirus relief.

The bill would have provided over $100 billion to focus on making schools safe and Paycheck Protection funding to help small businesses. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says passing the bill should have been a bipartisan effort, but Democrats won’t support the bill because it doesn’t contain a handful of proposals.

“One of the things that they want is additional assistance for voting in terms of re-shaping our voting systems,” said Capito. “They want another $1 trillion for states and honestly, $1 trillion for the states is just too much. Give the states the flexibility that they want, which we would do in our bill, to be able to spend the money for loss in tax revenue and other things.”

The Senate voted the bill down this afternoon. In a statement after the vote, Capito scolded Democrats for blocking the relief effort.