Senate passes bipartisan bill to reduce spread of toxic PFAS at commercial airports

By
Brandy Lawrence
-
Washington, DC (WOAY) – The Senate passed the bipartisan legislation authored by Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Gary Peters (D-Mich), Jerry Moran (R-Kan), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)to reduce the spread of toxic per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at commercial airports.

The Preventing PFAS Runoff at Airports Act would deploy additional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding for commercial airports to purchase input-based testing systems for firefighting equipment without discharging toxic PFAS chemicals. Additionally, the legislation would incentivize airports for buying the devices to help limit and prevent PFAS exposure.

