Sen. Joe Manchin shares his thoughts on the presidential race

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Like many other Americans awaiting election results, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin shared his thoughts on the presidential race.

Sen. Manchin says there has been no reported evidence of fraud and believes Trump’s election fraud claims do not hold any weight. He said if there were fraud Republicans would not have been successful picking up seats in Congress.

“The Republicans picked up seats in Congress. So not only did they not lose seats, they picked up seats. Democrats did not pick up seats they thought they would pick up so if there were fraud don’t you think that wouldn’t had happen that way,” Manchin said.

