Sen. Capito weighs in on debate, Supreme Court confirmation process

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOAY) – In a phone conference on Wednesday, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito called the debate on Tuesday between President Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden “rough.”

“I don’t think that it provided the information to the American voter, the West Virginia voter that people were looking for because it got so out of control, and I certainly found it at some points hard to watch, and I’m an eager watcher,” she said.

When asked about President Trump’s inability to condemn white supremacist groups in the debate, Senator Capito said she personally condemns the groups and wishes the president would too.

Also on Wednesday, Capito met face-to-face with President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Senator Capito says she was impressed with her accomplishments and knowledge of the law and she believes Barrett will be able to put her own politics and personal beliefs aside to make the best judgment.

Recently, her colleague Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has called out what he believes to be hypocrisy from the Senate Republicans as they blocked the confirmation of President Obama’s pick ten months before the election when Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016.

In response, Senator Capito says the fact that there is a Republican President and Senate this time is what sets it apart.

“The election of a Republican President and a Republican Senate and then a reaffirmation of that again in 2018 with a pickup of two seats, I think that West Virginians believe as I do that President Trump should make the determination, should make the pick,” she said.

Senator Capito believes Barrett will be confirmed by Election Day.