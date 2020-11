Sectional volleyball titles claimed Thursday

Below are scores from the various volleyball sectional championship rounds featuring area teams.

AAA Region 3 Section 2

Woodrow Wilson 3, Princeton 1

Greenbrier East 3, Oak Hill 0

Woodrow Wilson 3, Greenbrier East 2

AA Region 3 Section 2

PikeView 3, Bluefield 0

A Region 3 Section 1

Summers County 3, James Monroe 1

A Region 3 Section 2

Greenbrier West 3, Greater Beckley 2

Greenbrier West 3, Greater Beckley 1 (double elimination)

Regional schedule for Saturday

At Shady Spring: Bluefield vs. Shady Spring, Herbert Hoover vs. PikeView

At Charleston Catholic: Greater Beckley vs. Summers County, James Monroe vs. Greenbrier West