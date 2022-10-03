Second Accelerated Bridge Deck replacement scheduled on West Virginia Turnpike

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on the second of three Accelerated Bridge Deck (ABC) Replacement projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Camp Creek

Construction will start at 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 9, at milepost 16.93 southbound. Crews expect to complete the replacement by Saturday, October 15.

The project will use concrete deck panels to speed up construction and reduce the inconvenience to travelers.

Construction will take up to two weeks using the ABC method instead of 6 months with traditional on-site construction.

Drivers may experience delays in construction zones during peak traffic hours. However, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) strategically scheduled road work to have minimal impact on traffic.

