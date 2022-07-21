Scruggs joins Best Virginia ahead of TBT Regionals on Sunday

WOAY – The roster is set for Best Virginia ahead of The Basketball Tournament Regionals this Sunday in Charleston.

The final addition to the team is Tamon Scruggs, who spent five seasons at WVU Tech.

Scruggs was the leading scorer for the Golden Bears the past two years. This past season, he averaged over 18 points a game and shot over 93% from the foul line.

Best Virginia is coached by former WVU Tech Head Coach James Long.

They open tournament play as the #1 seed in the West Virginia regional, facing Virginia Dream Sunday at 7 p.m. That game will be on ESPN2.

The game before that between Herd That and the Founding Fathers will be on ESPN3 at 5 p.m.

