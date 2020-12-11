School system offers grief counseling to students

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – In just one night, Greenbrier County Schools lost five students to a deadly fire.

“You know, we were all devastated,” said superintendent Jeffrey Bryant. “It just shakes you to your core to think that five children have lost their lives in a senseless tragedy.”

As staff members handle their own emotions, the board knew it needed to address the students who knew the victims as well.

“They need to be heard and they need to be able to talk through this and there needs to be just really open, honest and frank conversations about, unfortunately, loss of life is what we all have to deal with. There’s honesty but then there’s honesty with empathy. That’s the mission.”

The schools offer counseling to any student needing to talk about the loss, but parents should also be there for their child.

“[Pay attention] if they become withdrawn or very quiet. [If they] change their daily routines, be aware of that.”

Rainelle Medical Center says parents should be ready for questions and know that it’s okay to not have all the answers. Let your child know its okay to feel their emotions. If they need additional help, don’t be afraid to reach out.

“They can contact my office. They can contact Frankford Elementary School. Please do so immediately if you see that children have changed their daily habits or patterns.”

Multiple students that died in the fire attended Frankford Elementary School.