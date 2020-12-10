More bodies found in fatal fire in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, it was reported that a residential house fire in Greenbrier County took the lives of three children. As the investigation continues, the number of fatalities has increased as more bodies are being discovered.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and several other Greenbrier Fire Departments responded to a residential house fire on Flynn’s Creek Road near Williamsburg, WV. Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene to conduct their investigation into the origin of the fire, which totally destroyed the home.

“There were nothing left of the structure, it was burnt to the ground. It was a two story structure, so not only do you have the roof down, but now we have a whole second floor down,” State Fire Marshall Jason Baltic said.

Four children suffered from fatal injuries. The four bodies were located inside the wreckage within the residence. Another victim who was identified as the mother of the children was found deceased outside of the house.

“Specific details regarding the cause of death and the specifics of the investigation, I’m not prepared to release at this time,” Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said. “All of the victims will be sent to the state medical examiner office for examination. So we would like some confirmation from the medial office on some of the details and the facts that have been recovered and what we feel has occurred with these deaths.”

Investigators are currently searching for a 5th child, who was believed to be inside the house when the fire occurred.

“The biggest thing that we have in our view right now, we have to get in there and account for the juvenile or find him in the debris,” Baltic said.

This is an on-going investigation, make sure you stay with WOAY for more details.