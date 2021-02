SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Due to inclement weather, many schools in our viewing area are experiencing delays and closures for Thursday, Feb. 18.

Delay: McDowell (3 hr), Wyoming (3 hr)

Remote: Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Tazewell, Nicholas, Greenbrier (Code C)

Closed: Fayette, Summers, Raleigh

This list will be updated, subject to any changes.