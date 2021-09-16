School custodian wins full ride scholarship in vaccine sweepstakes

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – Governor Justice made a stop in Charmco to give away another prize in the Do it for Babydog Vaccine Sweepstakes.

This prize went to someone at Greenbrier West High School. But the lucky winner was not a student, it was the school’s custodian Waylon Gilkeson.

He says he got vaccinated to protect himself and the students he sees everyday.

“I got vaccinated because I’d rather help myself and the people around me.”

Waylon was in the army prior to moving to Greenbrier County to be closer to his family.

He says winning this scholarship is one of the best days of his life, and he has plans to potentially go back to school and become a teacher.

“It’s probably the proudest day of my life, other than graduating basic training in the army.”

The entire student body was there to see Waylon get his prize and cheer him on.

During his stop at the school, Justice made a point to reiterate just how essential it is to get people vaccinated.

The vaccine sweepstakes has been going on for months now with the goal of encouraging people to get the vaccine, and he believes things will eventually get better if enough people get the shot.

“We’ve had too many bad days but we’re trying to get out of this,” Justice said. “And if we can get vaccinated and God above blesses us, then we will get there. But it’s been a battle.”

