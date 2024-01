Due to the weather we are expecting overnight, schools are already closing their doors.

Here are school updates for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Wyoming

Summers

Fayette

Raleigh

Mcdowell

Monroe

NON-TRADITIONAL

Nicholas

Greenbrier

Pocahontas

COLLEGE CLOSURES

New River CTC

Newswatch will keep you up to date on any school delays and closings in our viewing area.

Related