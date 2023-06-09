Scholarships awarded to Greenbrier County students

Twelve high school seniors from Greenbrier County have earned Stephen L. Baldwin Memorial scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each.

The students receiving the award from Greenbrier West High School are Raelyn Palmer, Meagan Poticher, and Emma Ames. Greenbrier East High School’s Cadence Stewart, Makayla Walton, Lauren Rodgers, Clara Long, Jacelyn Lilly, Nicole Cochran, Mackenzie Friend, Meghan Byers and Cedric Allde also received the scholarship.

The scholarships are presented in memory of Stephen l. Baldwin, the former superintendent of Greenbrier County schools from 1988-2002. They are administered by the Greenbrier County Schools Foundation.

Since the scholarship’s establishment in 2005, 184 scholarships have been awarded. The first scholarship was awarded in 2006.

