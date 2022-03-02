Two local organizations team up to fundraise for two scholarships

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Nearly New Consignment and the Oak Hill Lions Club are preparing for their upcoming fundraiser this Friday.

With Chick Fil A sandwiches for purchase, all proceeds will go toward two scholarship opportunities to students at Fayette Institute of Technology.

Secretary Treasurer of the Oak Hill Lions Club Pete Johnson said, “It’s just important. If you don’t give back to your community, at some point and time you won’t have a community.”

The event will kick off at 11:30 at the Nearly New Consignment Shop in Oak Hill and will continue while supplies last.

