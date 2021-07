DRY CREEK, WV (WOAY) – The scene is cleared now after an accident at the intersection of Dry Creek and Coal River Rds.

Raleigh County dispatchers tell us it happened just after 2 p.m.

Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Whitesville EMS, Jan Care and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

There were reported injuries and people were taken to local hospitals.

