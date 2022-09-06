SBA West Virginia District Office seeks nominations for 2023 National Small Business Week

Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.

Applicants must send nominations electronically to the West Virginia District Office’s box account at www.sba.gov/nsbw by 3:00 pm on December 8.

Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting a National nomination. The West Virginia District Office awards categories and policies are on the district’s website at www.sba.gov/wv.

Related