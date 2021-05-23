Save a Life Day event held to give people antidote for treating opioid overdoses

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Another Save a Life Day was held by different groups around Raleigh County as part of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition’s community outreach project to distribute over 500 free Narcan kits– the brand name for the opioid antidote, Naloxone, that has the ability to save people from opioid-related overdose deaths.

“It’s what first responders use to initially try to overcome and reverse the overdose,” says Leandrea Young with the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition. “It got started in Kanawha County and that’s been kind of like the pattern we’ve followed so that we can get it out to the community.”

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition was able to hold this first big initiative in tackling the opioid epidemic after receiving a state grant to purchase Narcan. And as part of this initiative, five different locations were set up around the county to hand out the antidote, teach people how to administer it, and help spread awareness of its benefits.

“Everybody, if you can and if it’s available, should carry Narcan,” says Danielle Stewart, treasurer for Raleigh Co. Prevention Coalition. “The overdose rate here is significant, the county is losing something like 30 individuals dying from overdoses every month.”

Narcan is completely safe for anyone to administer, as it only works if opioids are present in a person’s system, and it’s really effective, having the ability to reverse unnecessary deaths caused by opioids.

“I’m super grateful and blessed to be a part of this and to help this happen for everybody.”

“It’s a good feeling to help people, and you’re giving someone a second chance at life, and there’s so many out there that really do take it.”

