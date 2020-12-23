Santa Claus hands out meals to local seniors

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Since the start of the pandemic, seniors in Raleigh County have picked up meals from the Commission on Aging instead of dining together.

Today, the hand-out had a special guest as Santa Claus was there to serve the seniors and talk about their Christmas wishes. The jolly visitor put smiles on faces as each car received the meals ordered ahead of time. Claus says seniors often look forward to picking up their meals as it may be the only human interaction they get on a regular basis.

“This is the only time they really get to interact with anybody who is not in their household,” said Santa. “They come down and they speak to our people here at the door and they get a chance to see what’s going on around them. Otherwise, they stay at home all the time and this is the one chance they get to get out.”

Santa was only visiting for lunch today before he heads up to the North Pole to pack his sleigh for tomorrow.