Salvation Army breaks ground on their new Beckley location

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley’s Salvation Army is breaking ground, not only in their nearly 100 years of local charity work but now in their new location.

The organization celebrated the opening ceremony of the Salvation Army Corps and Community Center at their future home on Robert C. Byrd Drive Wednesday. It’s a mission they have been working on for over 10 years.

“I’m ecstatic,” Salvation Army’s Major Ronald Mott says. “This is something that’s really going to happen, the city should be proud, we’re proud to be a part of the city, and thank you for all your donations towards this project.”

The Salvation Army established its roots in Beckley in 1925. After which they moved to their soon-to-be former location in 1938.

Serving the community through food banks and other social services for 84 years at 312 South Fayette Street, the new center will allow the organization to further extend those services.

“It’s greatly needed, very important, and it’s the right facility at the right time. So, we’re just excited and very grateful to the community to be able to do this,” Chairman of the Salvation Army Jay Quesenberry says.

While the day was filled with cold and rain, it didn’t stop the number of people who came out to help celebrate the groundbreaking.

Among them were several dignitaries, including Beckley’s Mayor, senators and those representing them, and even Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog paid a visit.

The new Salvation Army will consist of an expanded social services center, a full-sized gym, and plenty of activities for kids, adults, and seniors.

The project is expected to be complete by May of 2023.

