Sagaba Konate to join Best Virginia for TBT

WOAY – With just over two months until the 2021 edition of The Basketball Tournament, a familiar face to WVU basketball followers will be joining Best Virginia.

The team announced via Twitter Monday that Sagaba Konate has joined the 2021 roster; he previously played three seasons for the Mountaineers.

The Bamako, Mali native averaged 10.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 2017-18, earning Third Team and All-Defensive Team honors from the Big 12 Conference. In 2018-19, he averaged 13.6 points and eight rebounds per game, but only appeared in eight contests because of injuries. He entered the NBA Draft in April 2019, and has played for Toronto’s NBA G-League affiliate; Konate currently plays professionally in Greece.

As of Monday, Best Virginia and Herd That – a team of mostly Marshall men’s basketball alumni – are the only teams confirmed to play in the Charleston regional. TBT is scheduled to begin July 16; games in Charleston start July 17.

Related