Russian court rejects Britney Griner’s appeal for 9 year sentence

Moscow,Russia (WOAY) – A Russian court has rejected an appeal from U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year sentence for drug possession.

The step could move Griner closer to a potential prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.

A Russian court convicted the WNBA star on August 4 after authorities reportedly found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

In July, the U.S. Secretary of State disclosed Washington made a proposal to free Griner, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Related