Rupert Elementary School Receives $1,000 Grant to Boost Workplace Wellness

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Rupert Elementary School is pleased to be selected as one of only 20 workplaces statewide to receive a $1,000 grant to support workplace wellness.

These grants are made possible by Active Southern West Virginia and WV Bureau of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease.

By receiving this award, Rupert Elementary School will be better able to support the health and well-being of our staff through creative wellness initiatives such as team and staff challenges and teaching employees how to stay active and healthy. As part of the grant, an employee from Rupert Elementary School will also receive certification in CDC Work@Health Employer Training. This 6-week evidence-based course gives participants the tools and education to develop and sustain a workplace wellness program for years to come.

“There were a handful of staff members already competing in step and walking challenges. We are very competitive and excited, when competing, and others wanted to join in on the fun. We will be able to provide staff members with step trackers, water tracking bottles, and healthy snacks to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle, while creating staff unity and team building. Staff health is important, and we are looking forward to boosting our workplace wellness. “Rupert Elementary is already a close-knit family, but the planned activities and challenges will only bring us closer. We are excited to get started,” says Amber Osborne, Pre-K Teacher and Wellness Champion for Rupert Elementary.

These grants are awarded by Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) in partnership with WV Bureau of Public Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (PHPCD). Active SWV is a non-profit providing an ecosystem of physical activity for the residents of southern West Virginia by offering programs led by trained volunteers from within the communities they serve. One piece of this ecosystem is Workplace Wellness.

“We spend a significant portion of our lives at work. It’s important we don’t wait until we’re home to consider our wellness,” says Veronica Crosier, Active SWV Workplace Wellness Director, “With these grants, we hope to supply the tools and ignite the inspiration needed for workplaces to kick off a sustainable wellness program for their employees.”

Employee health and well-being should be a priority for workplaces. A structured workplace wellness program makes this prioritization easy, creating a culture of wellness. When employees’ health is valued, employers can expect to see higher productivity, increased morale, and much more.

To learn more about workplace wellness grants through Active SWV, contact Veronica Crosier at veronica@activeswv.com.