Roads to Prosperity funds emergency slip repair in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded a $926,000 emergency contract to repair a slip that closed a road in Summers County and a $719,000 to repair a slip that closed a road directly across the Greenbrier River.

Rock Fork Bridge Company LLC was the low bidder on the emergency repair project on East Woodrumtown Road, a narrow road just off WV 3. Moore said a slip near the intersection of East Woodrumtown Road and WV 3 had been on District 9’s repair schedule, but the road collapsed completely in early February, partly blocking WV 3.

District officials moved up the repair schedule for the repair and requested funding under Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highways program.

“The entire road is very narrow,” Moore said. While area residents could get in and out from the other end of the road, Moore said it was difficult when two vehicles met on the narrow road.

“The funding makes it possible to prioritize this repair,” Moore said.

Also awarded was a project to repair a slip that closed Willowwood Road, directly across the Greenbrier River from East Woodrumtown Road.

R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on the Willowwood Road project.

Moore said Willowwood Road is right on the river, and washed out during the 2016 flood. The road was repaired, but washed out again later.

As with East Woodrumtown Road, Moore said residents could still get in and out from the other end of Willowwood, but District 9 officials decided to move repairs up on the section of road when funding for the project became available.

Moore said construction on both projects is expected to start this spring.