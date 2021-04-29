Road Hog’s BBQ hosting Thaw Out Party Saturday

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – This Saturday, May 1st, Road Hog’s Barbecue will host its first annual Thaw Out Party. The party is the restaurant’s way to bring in and celebrate the spring and summer seasons.

The event will feature live music from Seldom Free, Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, and Thomas Taylor in addition to food, and drink specials starting at 11 AM.

“We are going to have a thaw out party because everybody is tied of this miserable weather,” said Road Hog’s Founding Partner Clay Elkins. “We had snow last weekend, we don’t need snow. We are going to have live music, we really want to bring the people out and let them experience the sun. Its going to be a beautiful day, three bands, good food, and food beer.”

Aside from the music, food and drinks there will also be corn hole and a tour of the new Big Draft Brewing facility, which is located right next door to the restaurant.

“Saturday, like Dave said, we’ll be giving the opportunity for you guys to tour our construction site and see the progress that we have made in the old hardware store,” said Road Hog’s Founding Partner J.W. Groseclose. “See what it is going to become here in the next couple of months.”

The organizers are expecting a full turnout and encourage people to bring their own lawn chairs to take in the festivities. They say this is a great way to get the community back together and share some of the new updates coming soon.

“We are all about community,” said Road Hog’s Founding Partner David Bostic. “So we like to see our community come back relax have a good time and I think this is the perfect opportunity to do it. There are some big things that we are going to be releasing about Big Draft Brewing. Some opportunities for the community to feel like they are really part of what’s happening. Not only with Cross Creek, but each individual thing we are doing.”

The organizers also said that all social distancing guidelines will be followed to keep everyone safe.

The event will be from 11 AM to 8 PM at Road Hog’s Barbecue which is located at 687 Main Street East in White Sulphur Springs.

