Road closure in Summers County for repair of drainage structure

Summers County, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways will be closing County Road 12/2, Madams Creek Road in Summers County, for drainage structure repair at milepost 0.39 through August 19. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may impact the project schedule.

Traffic will detour along County Route 3/1 (Will Dodd Road) for 1.49 miles to County Route 12/1 (Broomstraw Ridge Road) for 1.62 miles to County Route 3/21 (Madams Creek Road) for 1.73 miles to WV 3.

WVDOH apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may present to residents. Additionally, WVDOH asks motorists to obey all traffic control signs and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

