Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Richlands High School will honor their local veterans by offering them free admission to tonight’s home football game against Union. In partnership with Karen Patton and WoodmenLife Insurance, the high school will recognize the veterans on the football field before the game with a 30 x 60 flag display. The veteran’s ceremony will occur at 6:30 pm, and the game will start at 7:00 pm at the Tazewell High School football field.

Related