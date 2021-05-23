Rhododendron festival taking place in Beckley with more events to come

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – From a Bill Withers dedication to car cruises, nature walks, and even a pickleball tournament, the City of Beckley has been busy putting on a Rhododendron Festival to remember. And there’s still more of the festival to come with another week of more activities, including an open mic night, a full moon walk, concerts, and fireworks.

“It’s been great,” says Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley events. “We’ve tried to tie in some things like the car cruises that we did last year, we’ve added things like the pickleball tournament and the architectural tour, and of course, we’ve had the Bill Withers celebrations last weekend, we’ve got the concerts coming up at the end of the month. So, I think everybody is excited to get back out and enjoy the spring and celebrate the Rhododendrons.”

The next major event that’s part of the festival will be an open mic night at the Raleigh Theatre on Monday, May 24th at 7 PM.

