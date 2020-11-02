Rhodell Precinct 25 to be open on election day

By
Tyler Barker
-

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Rhodell Precinct 25 in the Gospel Tabernacle Fellowship Building; Rhodell, WV WILL BE OPEN tomorrow; Tuesday, November 3, 2020; ELECTION DAY despite the current power outage.

The Raleigh County Clerk’s Office has taken generators, heaters, and other needed equipment to assist Rhodell residents in voting on Election day.

The power is expected to be restored at approximately 4:00 pm on Election Day.

This reminder is from the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office; 215 Main Street; Beckley, WV.

