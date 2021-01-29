Residents to receive second round doses of COVID-19 vaccine; use of new pre-registration system urged

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County is planning to administer second-round doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during two upcoming clinics.

The first clinic is this Friday, January 29 from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Karen Preservati Center located at 704 Maple Street in Princeton. This clinic is specifically for people who have pre-registered to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The second clinic is this Saturday, January 30 in the same location and is for individuals to receive their first dose. The Mercer County Health Department is calling people directly who have pre-registered to schedule them for the clinics.

“We do have a plan in place to reach out and contact individuals who should come and receive the additional dose. Just like for the prime doses, or the first round of vaccinations, to receive a phone call,” said County Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic.

The second dose is essential to receive the full benefits of the vaccine. The Health Department noted confusion among county residents on where and when to go to receive their second dose.

They say the second dose needs to be the same type of vaccine, either Moderna or Pfizer, and that you should follow information from your local health department on where to receive it.

“If you receive the first dose, you will receive a second dose. We had a number of Mercer County residents who went to Greenbrier County a couple of weeks ago to the State Fairgrounds area to get their vaccination. If you get your first dose at a certain location, that is where you need to get your second dose.”

So far, the Mercer County Health Department has a 100% vaccine distribution rate. That means they have given out every single vaccine they’ve received from the state. As they receive more, they’ll continue to hold more vaccination clinics.

“I promise you, once we get vaccines, we will get them out to the community. I’ve made it known to the state, if they have extra vaccines and they want to send them to Mercer County, we’ll get them to our people.”

Those eligible and have yet to register for the vaccine should use the newly established Everbridge system for pre-registration. Or they can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

The Everbridge system was made available to state residents earlier this week. It allows users to pre-register for vaccination, receive updates on the vaccine process and select communication prefererecnes.

The call center of the new COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line is active from Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents do not need to pre-register if they have already been placed on a waitlist to receive the vaccine through their local health department. Residents also do not need to pre-register if they have already received their first dose.