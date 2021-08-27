Report ranks West Virginia as worst in the nation for student debt

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The finance website WalletHub ranked all 50 states from worst to best when it comes to student debt.

The finance website WalletHub found that many states had rising numbers of student loan borrowers and how much they were borrowing.

According to analyst Jill Gonzalez, when comparing the amount of debt and options for student grants, they found West Virginia to be the worst in the nation for student debt.

“It ranges from the average student debt, to the unemployment rate among 25-34 year olds, to the share of students with past due loan balances. So across the board there, West Virginia unfortunately has a lot of improvement to be made.”

The report ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 11 different criteria. Visit WalletHub for the full report.

Related