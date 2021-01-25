Registration open at New River CTC for online classes starting March 1

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is offering online classes starting March 1, and registration is underway.

“Our Rolling Start Options give people more flexibility on when they start taking college classes,” said Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green. “Starting college in January or August doesn’t work for everyone. Rolling Start Options give people another option for taking college classes, and taking general education classes first can help students get a head start on completing their program of study without having to wait.”

Online classes offered during the ten-week session include American History, English Composition, English Research, General Mathematics, General Psychology, Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology, Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology Lab, Medical Terminology, Microsoft Office Applications and Principles of Sociology.

Students may take up to two courses during the session.

Registration for the spring 2021 Rolling Start Options is currently underway and will continue through Feb. 26, 2021.

For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.