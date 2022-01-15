Red Devil Hall of Fame celebrates new class

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Nine former Oak Hill High School student-athletes were recognized Saturday as the Class of 2021 to the Red Devil Sports Hall of Fame.

This is the 19th class of inductees to the Collins/Oak Hill High School Sports Hall of Fame, which was established in 1975 before inducting its first members the following year. This year’s class includes multiple All-State honorees and North-South Classic participants, along with state championships in basketball and track & field. The majority of this year’s inductees played multiple sports during their time at Oak Hill High School.

The full list of inductees, along with sports and graduation year, is below. There will be a Class of 2022 announced this fall.

Jeffery Alex Ashley – Football, Basketball (2007)

David Wayne Cantley II – Football, Baseball (2004)

Amanda Lynn Coates – Soccer, Basketball (2003)

Samantha Kerwood – Soccer (2005)

Christopher Lawson – Football, Basketball, Track & Field (2009)

Christopher Adam Nelson – Football, Basketball, Track & Field (2000)

Tyler Ryan Nunn – Football, Baseball (2005)

Keith Shelton – Basketball (1989)

Brittney Nicole Thomas – Basketball, Track & Field (2009)

Related