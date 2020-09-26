Record Store Day aims to support local music shops

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – September 26 is Record Store Day, which aims to support local music shops.

Record Store Day is a yearly event dating back to 2008. Now more than a decade later, more than 1,400 record stores participate in it. To celebrate the day, artists typically release special albums only available at independent record shops.

Kevin Smith, an employee at Cheap Thrills Records in Beckley says the day is a great way to support local record stores while getting a chance to pick up something new.

“Record Store Day is a time for us to get special releases in. We have sales, specials on products and just some really special items that come out that you aren’t able to find usually,” Smith said.

Usually the event is twice a year, but this year it’s happening three times. The next Record Store Day is happening on October 24.