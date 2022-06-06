Record-high gas prices and growing inflation rates affects summer travel this year but some continue to hit the road

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – According to new reports, gas prices, general inflation, and affordability may be topping traditional summer travel plans.

While Americans are currently facing record-high prices at the pump and inflation numbers more than they have been in at least a decade, this is causing 70% of people to think twice before hitting the road according to one survey.

Although there is some agitation, Gas Buddy reports that it’s not affecting 58% of travelers this year, and at a local visitor center, that seems to be the case.

“It’s pricey, we got a big SUV so it’s probably going to cost us about $400 round-trip just in gas,” says one South Carolina traveler, Cindy Driggers.

“It’s completely outrageous, I mean it reminds me of back in the 80s when I bought my house and it was 18% interest to get a home and that’s where we are heading,” says a traveler from Texas, Karen Blumentritt.

AAA reports that the national average on regular gas is up to $4.86 per gallon with a chance for those numbers to continue to go up.

Right now, the average rate of inflation remains at 8.3%. Some Americans feel that certain administrative decisions should be called into question over the issue.

“We have a lot of our own oil and gas we should be using and the current administration is not letting that happen, they claim they are by opening some leases but there’s other stuff they have to open,” Blumentritt adds.

As these high prices continue, many people wanting to travel this summer are switching to other alternatives such as air travel.

