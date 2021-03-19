Raleigh County Veterans Museum opens early for the season

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Veterans Museum opened its doors for the season on Friday.

Usually the museum opens its doors in May, but this year decided to open a little bit earlier. The museum will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM and on Sundays from 11 AM to 4 PM for the remainder of March and the weekend of April 9th, before it’s normal opening on April 30th. The exhibits showcase artifacts from both world wars, Korea, Vietnam, the revolutionary war, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and serve as a great way to explore our nation’s history.

“We are excited for people to come and tour the museum and see what it’s all about,” said Veteran Museum Director Cindy Parker. “See our nations history and our veterans sacrifices and learn. Learn for young to old, come out with your family and make it a family tour and learn something.”

People are free to stop by during hours of operation, but to schedule a tour should call 304-253-1775.