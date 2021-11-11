Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum hosts eighth annual healing fields ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum is holding its eighth annual healing fields flag ceremony which is done to honor and remember all veterans. Around 230 flags are placed in the healing fields around the area, and as part of the ceremony, the ROTC presents the colors.

“It’s important for us to remember and thank our veterans because they took the ultimate task that a lot of us would not want to do,” says Cindy Parker, a volunteer for the Veteran’s Museum.

Each year the museum honors a certain era of veterans, this year being the Gulf War and War on Terror.

If you didn’t get to contribute a flag for your veteran this year, you can contact the Veteran’s Museum at (304)253-1775 to have them prepare a flag for you next year.

