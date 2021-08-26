Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Applications are open at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Base requirements are to be a high school graduate or have a GED. Applicants will also need to pass a background test, and meet fitness requirements.

Chief Deputy Jim Canaday with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for candidates with a strong commitment to the job.

“Every day is different. You have an opportunity to impact lives across a wide spectrum.”

Applications will be open until the end of September. The salary range starts at $40,000.

