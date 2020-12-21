Raleigh County Prevention Coalition rebuilds blessing boxes

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – If you’re unfamiliar with the Blessing Box Project, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition started the project to help citizens.

Through the summer and fall of 2020, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition recruited partner organizations like Beckley Pride, the Rotary Club, and others to sponsor blessing boxes throughout Raleigh County. Each box contains canned goods and personal hygiene items. Individuals can utilize the box by taking what they need and giving what they can.

“We’re excited and thrilled and want to thank Raleigh County and everybody in Raleigh County because it really takes a community to make a project like this a success,” said Raleigh County Prevention Coalition President Dee Sizemore.

You can visit the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Facebook page for all locations.