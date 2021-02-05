Raleigh County Prevention Coalition planning to install more Blessing Boxes

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is hoping to expand their Blessing Box initiative.

Local Blessing Boxes have been popular in the community over the past few months, and they may be getting some new additions.

Stephanie French, who ran for office last year, became the Raleigh County Blessing Box Program Director in late January. She hopes to install more throughout the county.

“I wanted to get involved, so I went to the Coalition,” French said. “I started spitting my ideas out and what I thought we needed to do, what direction we needed to go to. And one of the directors said hey would you like to take this on, and I told them I would be honored.”

French plans to find more donations for additional Blessing Boxes. She is planning to find local companies to sponsor the boxes, and she has found a supplier with S.J. Neathawk Lumber, who has donated supplies to make new boxes.